Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Dramatic rescue efforts, 3 Syrian children rescued from rubble in Jandaris

Heart-wrenching scenes emerge from earthquake hit Turkey-Syria. Video shows rescue workers pulling three children from the rubble in Syria's Jandaris. The rescue service cut through metal to reach a young girl. Bystanders shouted “Allahu akbar” (“God is Greatest”) as she was brought to safety. Two more children were found alive under the rubble.