Turkey earthquake: International rescuers arrive to aid in rescue and relief efforts | DNA India

International rescuers arrived at Adana Airport in southern Turkey to help with recovery efforts a day after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake devastated the country. Rescuers from Serbia, Germany, Romania and Spain arrived with emergency response equipment and rescue dogs. The powerful earthquake killed thousands of people across a swathe of Turkey and northwest Syria. Freezing winter weather is adding to the plight of the thousands of injured and homeless. The quake brought down whole apartment blocks in Turkish cities and piled more devastation on millions of Syrians displaced by years of war.

