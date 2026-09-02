Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Biggest Attack’ As Us Launches Fresh Strikes After Attacks On American Forces

Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Biggest Attack’ As Us Launches Fresh Strikes After Attacks On American Forces us president donald trump has warned iran that an even bigger attack could follow as the united states launches fresh strikes in response to attacks targeting american forces. iran has hit back with a sharp warning, saying washington will regret its actions as tensions escalate across the middle east. the latest developments have raised fears of a wider confrontation involving military bases, shipping routes and the strategically crucial strait of hormuz. watch the full report for all the latest updates on the escalating us-iran conflict.