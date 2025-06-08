Trump vs Musk Trump’s Big Warning to Elon After Declaring Relationship ‘Over’ | USA News

Trump ends ties with Musk, warns against funding democrats. President Trump confirmed his relationship with Elon Musk is “likely over” during an interview. He warned Musk of “serious consequences” if he funds Democratic candidates opposing the GOP’s tax-cut and spending bill. Musk had been a major 2024 campaign donor and headed DOGE, overseeing federal budget cuts. The fallout began after Musk left the Trump administration and slammed his bill as a “disgusting abomination”. Musk also criticized tariff policies and briefly posted support for Trump's impeachment, later deleting the post. Trump called Musk “disrespectful” and said the bill is fair and unifying for the GOP. Trump hinted at possibly reviewing Musk’s federal contracts, but said it’s not under consideration now. Trump said Musk’s criticism boosted support for the bill, expected to pass by July 4.