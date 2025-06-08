Trump vs Musk Trump Rules Out Mending Ties With Elon Musk Issues Very Serious Warning | USA News

Trump vs Musk: Trump Rules Out Mending Ties With Elon Musk, Issues 'Very Serious' Warning | USA News Former US President Donald Trump said he has no interest in mending ties with Elon Musk and issued a "very serious" warning, saying Musk would face consequences if he funds Democratic candidates who oppose Trump’s tax cuts. Trump called Musk “disrespectful” to the presidency and said he’s “too busy” to speak with him. Their feud escalated after Musk criticised Trump’s spending bill, and Trump claimed he had “helped Elon a lot” in the past. Musk, meanwhile, had controversially claimed Trump’s name was in the Epstein files—a post he later deleted.