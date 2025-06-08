Trump vs Musk Elon Musk Deletes Post Claiming Trump Named In Epstein Files | Trump Musk News | USA

Elon Musk deleted a post in which he alleged that Donald Trump's name appears in the Jeffrey Epstein files. In the now-deleted post dated June 7, 2025, Musk claimed that Trump's alleged presence was the "real reason" the Epstein files hadn't been made public. Musk wrote: "Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT! Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out." He also shared a 1992 video clip showing Trump partying with Epstein, dancing and socializing with women. Both the post and video were later deleted. The post has since sparked debate online, as Musk's allegations added fuel to ongoing controversies surrounding the Epstein case.