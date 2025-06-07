Trump vs Musk Donald Trump Says Won’t Speak To Elon Musk Alleges Hes Lost His Mind | USA News

Trump vs Musk: Donald Trump Says 'Won’t Speak To' Elon Musk, Alleges He's 'Lost His Mind' | USA News A major fallout has erupted between former US President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk. Trump, in recent remarks, said he is "particularly not interested" in speaking to Musk, claiming the Tesla CEO has "lost his mind," according to reports. The feud escalated after Musk denounced Trump’s tax-cut and spending bill, prompting Trump to allege that Musk had tried to reach out — a conversation Trump refused. Trump also hinted at targeting Musk’s government contracts, citing the billionaire’s “overreaction” and frustration over EV tax credits. Musk fired back on X, posting “Whatever” and claiming, “Without me, Trump would have lost the election.” This marks a dramatic shift in their relationship, as Musk previously bankrolled Trump’s campaign and held a key advisory role. Following the fallout, Tesla shares plunged 14%, erasing over $150 billion in market value and dropping the company below the $1 trillion mark.