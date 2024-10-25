Trump vs Harris Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate Donald Trump has announced that he will not debate Kamala Harris again, dismissing her request as a sign of defeat. Despite Trump's claims of victory based on unnamed polls, a CNN poll revealed that 63% of viewers believed Harris won, while 37% favored Trump. Additionally, a YouGov poll showed 43% thought Harris outperformed Trump, 28% supported Trump, and 30% were undecided. Following the debate, the Harris campaign reported a significant boost in fundraising, raising $47 million in just 24 hours, the highest since her candidacy announcement. Meanwhile, Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, is scheduled to debate Democratic VP nominee Tim Walz on October 1 in New York. #donaldtrump #kamalaharris #trumpvsharris #uspresidentialdebate #usa #uselections #uselections2024 #worldnews #news #latestnews #trump