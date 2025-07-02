Trump Visits Alligator Alcatraz Migrant Detention Centre In Florida Everglades

Trump Visits 'Alligator Alcatraz' Migrant Detention Centre In Florida Everglades US President Donald Trump has visited the new Florida detention centre dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz", where around 3,000 migrants are expected to be held as part of his crackdown on illegal immigration. While touring the facility in the Florida Everglades, Trump said it will soon hold the most "menacing migrants, some of the most vicious people on the planet". The administration said alligators, crocodiles and pythons in the surrounding wetlands would keep detainees from escaping. Some state lawmakers, the local mayor, environmental groups and neighbours oppose its construction, saying it could harm an important ecosystem.