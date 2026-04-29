Trump Tells Aides To Prepare for Extended Blockade of Iran

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WORLD
US President Donald Trump has instructed aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran. Citing US officials, A report said that in recent meetings, Trump opted to continue squeezing Iran’s economy and oil exports by preventing shipping to and from its ports.