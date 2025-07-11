Trump Tariffs Trump Slaps 35 on Canada Eyes 20 On Other Nations Amid Global Trade War Threats

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a 35 per cent tariff on Canadian imports, set to take effect on August 1, in a move deepening the crack between the two countries. It comes as part of what Trump called a response to "Canada's retaliation" and ongoing trade barriers. The US President also said that he was planning to impose blanket tariffs of 15 to 20 per cent on most other trading partners. In an official letter posted on Truth Social, Trump outlined his reasons for the steep tariff hike, accusing Canada of failing to cooperate on key issues, particularly the flow of fentanyl into the US and what he described as unfair trade practices.