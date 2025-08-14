Twitter
Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 01:42 PM IST

Trump Tariffs How Trump Tariffs Have Affected Gujarat’s Diamond Industry Rajasthan’s Gem Trade

Trump Tariffs: How Trump Tariffs Have Affected Gujarat’s Diamond Industry & Rajasthan’s Gem Trade? The US tariffs has severely impacted the diamond industry of Gujarat, leading one of its worst employment crises in recent years. Trump’s tariifs have hit the gems and jewellery industry of the country and nearly 100,000 workers engaged in cutting and polishing diamonds in Saurashtra have lost their jobs since April. The situation has become much worse in the last 10 days as the tariff was hiked to 25 per cent and then doubled to 50 per cent. According to a News report, the layoffs have mainly affected small units in Bhavnagar, Amreli and Junagadh, which depend on job work from larger companies to cut and polish rough diamonds. These units mainly employ workers earning who earn ₹15,000-₹20,000 per month. As per industry representatives, many export orders from US buyers have been cancelled or put on hold, thereby putting production lines idle. #ustariffs #diamondindustry #trumptariffs #gemsjewellery #indianexports #tradewar #geopolitics

Trump Tariffs: How Trump Tariffs Have Affected Gujarat’s Diamond Industry & Rajasthan’s Gem Trade?

The US tariffs has severely impacted the diamond industry of Gujarat, leading one of its worst employment crises in recent years. Trump’s tariifs have hit the gems and jewellery industry of the country and nearly 100,000 workers engaged in cutting and polishing diamonds in Saurashtra have lost their jobs since April.

The situation has become much worse in the last 10 days as the tariff was hiked to 25 per cent and then doubled to 50 per cent.

According to a News report, the layoffs have mainly affected small units in Bhavnagar, Amreli and Junagadh, which depend on job work from larger companies to cut and polish rough diamonds. These units mainly employ workers earning who earn ₹15,000-₹20,000 per month. As per industry representatives, many export orders from US buyers have been cancelled or put on hold, thereby putting production lines idle.

