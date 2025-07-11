Trump Tariffs Brazils President Lula Warns Of 50 Retaliation On US Imports After Shock Move

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Thursday (July 10, 2025) that he will impose retaliatory tariffs on the United States if President Donald Trump follows through on a pledge to boost import taxes by 50% over the South American country's criminal trial against his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro. Mr. Lula said he will trigger Brazil's reciprocity law approved by Congress earlier this year if negotiations with the U.S. fail. “If there's no negotiation, the reciprocity law will be put to work. If he charges 50% tariffs from us, we will charge 50 from them,” Mr. Lula told TV Record in excerpts of an interview that will be fully aired later in the day. “Respect is good. I like to offer mine and I like to receive it.” Mr. Lula's comments raise the risk of a tariffs war erupting between the two countries, similar to what has happened between the U.S. and China. Mr. Trump has vowed to respond forcefully if countries seek to punish the U.S. by adding tariffs of their own.