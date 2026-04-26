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'When will Mumbai axe Hardik Pandya?': PAK star calls for MI leadership change, backs Suryakumar Yadav as captain

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'When will Mumbai axe Hardik Pandya?': PAK star calls for MI leadership change, backs Suryakumar Yadav as captain

'When will Mumbai axe Hardik Pandya?': PAK star calls for MI leadership change

Lungi Ngidi’s emotional post goes viral after nasty injury in DC vs PBKS match

Lungi Ngidi’s emotional post goes viral after nasty injury in DC vs PBKS match

Watch: SRH star Abhishek Sharma agitated after fan girl breaches security at team hotel, grabs his hand

Watch: SRH star Abhishek Sharma agitated after fan girl breaches security

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Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interiors and lush gardens

Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interi

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

IPL 2026: Full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

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Updated: Apr 26, 2026, 02:07 PM IST

Trump Shooting News Trump Calls White House Dinner Shooting Suspect A Whack Job Lone Wolf

In his address, Trump revealed that the shooter was armed with multiple weapons and “shot from very close distance.” Calling the incident “unexpected,” Trump said the shooting suspect was a 'would-be assassin.' #donaldtrump #trumpshooting #whitehouse

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In his address, Trump revealed that the shooter was armed with multiple weapons and “shot from very close distance.” Calling the incident “unexpected,” Trump said the shooting suspect was a 'would-be assassin.'

#donaldtrump #trumpshooting #whitehouse

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whitehouse shooting
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'When will Mumbai axe Hardik Pandya?': PAK star calls for MI leadership change, backs Suryakumar Yadav as captain
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