Trump Shooting News Trump Calls White House Dinner Shooting Suspect A Whack Job Lone Wolf

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Did Donald Trump stage-manage attack on himself? White House Spokesperson's 'prediction' goes viral, comes under scanner
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In his address, Trump revealed that the shooter was armed with multiple weapons and “shot from very close distance.” Calling the incident “unexpected,” Trump said the shooting suspect was a 'would-be assassin.' #donaldtrump #trumpshooting #whitehouse