Trump Questions Zohran Mamdanis Citizenships Threatens Arrest NYC Mayor Candidate Hits Back

Trump Questions Zohran Mamdani's Citizenships, Threatens Arrest, NYC Mayor Candidate Hits Back Reacting to US President Donald Trump’s threat to arrest and deport him, New York City mayoral nominee for the Democrats, Zohran Mamdani, said, “His statements don't just represent an attack on our democracy but an attempt to send a message to every New Yorker who refuses to hide in the shadows: If you speak up, they will come for you.” #zohranmamdani #donaldtrump