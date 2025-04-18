Trump News US president Donald Trump Slams Harvard As ‘Disgrace’ Amid Federal Funding Controversy

US President Donald Trump has ramped up his attacks on Harvard University, calling it a "disgrace" just a day after referring to the Ivy League school as a "joke". His latest comments come amid nationwide protests sparked by the White House's decision to freeze approximately USD 2.3 billion in federal funding and reports that the Internal Revenue Service is preparing to revoke Harvard's tax-exempt status - a move that could have sweeping financial implications for the university.