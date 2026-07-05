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Ketan Agarwal case: How does a polygraph or 'lie-detector' test work and is it accurate?

Ketan Agarwal case: How does a 'lie-detector' test work and is it accurate?

First E20 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar: Tehseen Poonawala, protestors raise 4 demands, term policy 'scam'

First E20 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar: Protestors raise 4 demands

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From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship

From Sholay, Dhurandhar to Uri, TVF Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture

From Dhurandhar to Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture

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Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 08:07 PM IST

Trump News Trump Reacts To Iranians Crying At Khameneis Funeral | US Iran War

US President Donald Trump has made fresh remarks on the public mourning for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying he was surprised to see large crowds grieving because he 'thought people hated him.'

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US President Donald Trump has made fresh remarks on the public mourning for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying he was surprised to see large crowds grieving because he 'thought people hated him.'

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