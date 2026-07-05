Trump News Trump Reacts To Iranians Crying At Khameneis Funeral | US Iran War
US President Donald Trump has made fresh remarks on the public mourning for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying he was surprised to see large crowds grieving because he 'thought people hated him.'
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US President Donald Trump has made fresh remarks on the public mourning for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying he was surprised to see large crowds grieving because he 'thought people hated him.'