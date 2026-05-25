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Updated: May 25, 2026, 11:42 PM IST

Trump News Trump Draws Nuclear Red Line US-Iran Deal Stalls Amid Massive Oil Price Hike

President Donald Trump has officially drawn a nuclear red line, demanding that any new agreement with Iran must be "proper and strongly negotiated." In a sharp attack on the Obama-era nuclear deal, Trump doubled down on his concerns over Iran's nuclear weapons capabilities, raising the stakes in the ongoing geopolitical standoff. Despite Tehran reporting some progress in recent discussions, major disagreements remain unresolved. Shockingly, Iran's nuclear programme has been excluded from the initial negotiation framework, raising alarms in Washington.

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President Donald Trump has officially drawn a nuclear red line, demanding that any new agreement with Iran must be "proper and strongly negotiated." In a sharp attack on the Obama-era nuclear deal, Trump doubled down on his concerns over Iran's nuclear weapons capabilities, raising the stakes in the ongoing geopolitical standoff. Despite Tehran reporting some progress in recent discussions, major disagreements remain unresolved. Shockingly, Iran's nuclear programme has been excluded from the initial negotiation framework, raising alarms in Washington.

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