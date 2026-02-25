Trump News President Trumps State Of Union Speech Says US Was Dead Country Now We Are Hottest

US President Donald Trump delivered a triumphant assessment of his first year back in the White House, declaring, "This is the golden age of America." Delivering his annual State of the Union address, Trump said he inherited a 'dead' nation, but now America is the hottest country in the world. He opened the main section of his speech to the US Congress by saying, "Members of Congress and my fellow Americans, our nation is back, bigger, better, richer, and stronger than ever before.