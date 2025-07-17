Trump News India-US Trade Deal In Works Donald Trump Hints Progress | US News

Trump News: India-US Trade Deal In Works, Donald Trump Hints Progress | US News US President Donald Trump has indicated that negotiations for a much-anticipated interim trade deal between India and the US are on track and could be sealed soon. Trump stated the proposed deal could provide American companies greater access to the Indian market, drawing parallels to the US-Indonesia trade pact where the US gained "full access into Indonesia." India and the US have been negotiating this trade agreement primarily to keep tariffs below 20 percent. While Washington has sent letters about reciprocal tariff rates effective August 1, New Delhi is hoping to strike a deal to avoid these. However, India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has emphasized that India "will not enter into the trade deal in a hurry" and will only accept it "when it is fully finalised, properly concluded and in the national interest." India has hardened its position on US demands for duty concessions on agri and dairy products and is seeking the removal of additional tariffs (26%), along with easing tariffs on steel, aluminum (50%), and auto sectors (25%).