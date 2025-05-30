Trump News How Trump’s Family Is Getting Richer Than Ever Inside Trumps Growing Wealth

Trump family's wealth surges amid business deals, foreign ties, and crypto boom: report. As per reports, Trump-linked businesses have earned at least $2 billion in the past month alone. Ventures, real estate, foreign investments, and an elite Washington club with a $500,000 fee. Trump’s net worth has reportedly doubled since his reelection bid, reaching $5.4 billion. Trump family’s crypto, including $TRUMP and $MELANIA, makes up 40% of his $2.9 billion wealth. Top crypto buyers are offered perks like dinner at Trump’s golf club and even a White House tour. Furthermore, Abu Dhabi-backed MGX plans to invest $2 billion in a Trump-linked stablecoin. Real estate deals include a $5.5 billion Trump-branded golf resort in Qatar, built by a Saudi firm. In Serbia, Trump's son-in-law's firm secured a controversial redevelopment deal for a historic site. In Oman and Saudi Arabia, Trump Organization projects include resorts, residences, and Trump Tower Jeddah. Donald Trump Jr. reportedly co-owns an elite Washington club, set to open with a $500,000 entry fee. Despite concerns, the White House claims no conflict of interest since Trump’s sons run the businesses