Trump News: Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over Ban on Foreign Student Enrollment | Trump Harvard Harvard is suing the Trump administration over the revocation of its international student enrollment program, calling the move a "blatant violation" of the law. The lawsuit, filed in Boston, challenges the Department of Homeland Security's decision to revoke Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, which could impact a quarter of Harvard's student body. Harvard denies allegations related to antisemitism and claims the administration's actions are unlawful retaliation for protecting academic independence. The administration has also frozen $2.2 billion in federal funding and threatened to revoke Harvard's tax-exempt status.