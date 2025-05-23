Trump News Harvard Chinese Student Reacts To Trump’s Foreign Enrollment Ban | Trump Harvard News

Trump News: Harvard Chinese Student Reacts To Trump’s Foreign Enrollment Ban | Trump Harvard News Fangzhou Jiang, a Chinese student at Harvard and Schwarzman Scholar, reacts to the Trump administration's sudden ban on foreign student enrollment at the university. The move, citing alleged ties between Harvard and the Chinese Communist Party, threatens the legal status of hundreds of international students like Jiang. In an emotional interview, Jiang shares his journey to Harvard, his shock at the decision, and the uncertain future now facing many Chinese students. With U.S.-China tensions rising and foreign student numbers falling, this development has sparked global concern. Harvard has called the ban “unlawful” and vowed support for its international community.