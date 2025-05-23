Trump News Donald Trump Threatens 25 Tariff On Apple If iPhones Are Made In India Or Outside US

Trump News: Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariff On Apple If iPhones Are Made In India Or Outside U.S. Donald Trump has warned Apple of a 25% tariff if iPhones sold in the U.S. are not made domestically. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he told Apple CEO Tim Cook that iPhones must be built in the U.S. — not in India or any other country. The announcement rattled markets, with Apple shares dropping 4% and U.S. equity futures hitting session lows. Over the last year, Apple produced $22 billion worth of iPhones in India, positioning it as a key manufacturing hub amid U.S.-China tensions. Trump's move could disrupt Apple's global supply chain and threaten its India expansion strategy. He reiterated last week that he told Cook: "I don’t want you building in India." Apple had earlier pledged over $500 billion in U.S. investments and plans to hire 20,000 workers.