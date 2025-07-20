Trump News Congress Seeks Answers On Trumps Alleged Mediation In Operation Sindoor

Trump News: Congress Seeks Answers On Trump's Alleged Mediation In Operation Sindoor Days before the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on July 19, 2025, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "friendship and huglomacy" with US President Donald Trump. Ramesh demanded clarification on Trump's latest claim that "five fighter jets were shot down" during India-Pakistan tensions. He highlighted that Trump has repeated his assertions 24 times since May 10, claiming he stopped the war and linked a trade deal to the ceasefire. Ramesh urged PM Modi to break his silence and address these claims in Parliament, with the Opposition demanding a special discussion.