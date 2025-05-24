Trump News China Backs Students Reacts Sharply After Trump Blocks Harvard Foreign Enrollments

Trump News: China Backs Students, Reacts Sharply After Trump Blocks Harvard Foreign Enrollments US government blocks Harvard from enrolling foreign students, forcing current international students to transfer or lose legal status. Homeland Security ends Harvard’s SEVP certification for 2025-26. China vows to protect rights of its students abroad and criticizes US actions, saying they harm America’s image and international cooperation. Mao Ning highlights the importance of US-China educational ties despite the crackdown.