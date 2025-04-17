Trump News Barack Obama Backs Harvard For Standing Up To Trump’s Demands

After Harvard University rejected the Trump administration's demands to limit campus activism, former US President Barack Obama praised the university for setting an example for other higher education institutions. On Friday, US President Donald Trump wrote to Harvard demanding the university audit views on diversity on campus and stop recognising certain student clubs. In response, University President Alan Garber wrote in a letter to the Harvard community on Monday, "No government-regardless of which party is in power-should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue."