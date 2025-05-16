Trump News Apple Warned By Trump Against India Manufacturing; Claims Of Indias No Tariff Offer

Trump News: Apple Warned By Trump Against India Manufacturing; Claims Of India's 'No Tariff' Offer Trump to Apple: "Don't Build in India!" Cites Tariffs & Claims India Offered Zero President Trump has told Apple CEO Tim Cook that he does not want the iPhone maker to expand its manufacturing operations in India. In a surprising statement, Trump cited India's high tariffs as a key reason, quoting, "India is one of the highest tariff nations in the world." The former President also claimed that New Delhi offered the US a deal to "charge us literally no tariffs," a statement that has not been confirmed by India. He stated his position to Cook directly, saying, "I don't want you building in India. You can build in India, if you want to take care of India because India is one of the highest tariff nations in the world, so it is very hard to sell in India." This directive comes at a crucial time as Apple is actively planning to increase its production in India as part of a strategy to diversify its supply chain away from China. Apple CEO Tim Cook had previously suggested that "a majority of iPhones sold in the US will have India as their country of origin" in the future. Interestingly, Apple's iPhone assembly in India has already seen significant growth, increasing by 60% in the last fiscal year. This video explores the implications of Trump's statement on Apple's India plans and the potential trade dynamics between the US and India. #india #usa #trump #apple #donaldtrump #timcook