Can Indian and foreign students stay at Harvard? Here are the 6 conditions they must fulfill within 3 days. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officially suspended Harvard University’s certification on 22 May. Following the crackdown, nearly 788 Indian students of 6800 would be forced to transfer to other schools. In response to Trump's action, Harvard said the action is unlawful and undermines the school’s research mission What conditions must Harvard meet to keep its international students? 1. Records of any illegal activity involving international students in the past five years. 2. Information on dangerous or violent acts by these students. 3. Records of any threats made by them. 4. Evidence of any situations where they may have violated the rights of others. 5. All disciplinary records of international students. 6. Video or audio recordings of protests involving them on campus.