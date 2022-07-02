Tokyo: Japanese food exporters eying global market

Japan is keen to tap the international food market. In a recently held food export fair in Tokyo, around 400 exporters and producers exhibited their produce to attract foreign buyers. Most of the exhibited products are free to taste. The grand exhibition was organized by Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO). It also set its own stall named JFOODO. It is a steering organization of Japanese food export and many foreign importers visited them to get consultation. Amid the shortage of wheat, rice powder is re-evaluated its value. Rice powder is an ingredient used for noodles, dumplings and bread. It is highly evaluated by gluten free effect. Japan is also called a “fruit heaven”. Each prefecture of Japan has its own fruit production. Japan’s strategic food export plan will accelerate world trading and solve the shortage of food the world over.