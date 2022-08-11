DNA Decoded: The China-Taiwan Conflict | Reasons, History, And Current Tensions

Two nations, China and Taiwan, have been at crossroads with each other for years. In the latest escalation, China has fired missiles in the air and seas around Taiwan. Tensions over Taiwan have been spiking ever since US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. All of this highlights the fragility of the peace in Taiwan. But Why is China upset with Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan? At the heart of this incident lies a conflict that has been deep rooted in the past. The China-Taiwan relationship has been strained for years. We decode what China wants from Taiwan, the China-Taiwan dispute and where things stand right now.