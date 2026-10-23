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Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 02:57 PM IST

Tibet Earthquake CCTV Video Shows Buildings Shake People Flee As Earthquake Hits Tibet | China

Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Nagqu in southwest China’s Tibet region. 16 people killed and 65 injured in devastating earthquake. Videos capture panic as people rush for exits during earthquake. Residents flee buildings as powerful tremors shake the region. Furniture shifts and goods tumble from store shelves during quake. More than 300 houses collapse in powerful Tibet earthquake.

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Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Nagqu in southwest China’s Tibet region. 16 people killed and 65 injured in devastating earthquake. Videos capture panic as people rush for exits during earthquake. Residents flee buildings as powerful tremors shake the region. Furniture shifts and goods tumble from store shelves during quake. More than 300 houses collapse in powerful Tibet earthquake.

Tibet earthquake
Naggu
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