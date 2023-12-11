Thousands of dead fish mysteriously wash up on Japan beach revive Fukushima conspiracy!

Fukushima conspiracy revived after thousands of dead fish mysteriously appear in Japan. The bizarre incident took place at a beach in Hakodate, on Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido. Where thousands of tons of dead fish, including sardines and mackerel, washed ashore. The residents began collecting and even selling the stranded fish. However, Japanese authorities have issued warning to people asking them to refrain from consuming the fishes due to possible health risks. The incident also triggered conspiracy theories linking the dead fish with the country's Fukushima nuclear power plant. While the exact reason remains unknown, speculation has arisen, with some pointing fingers at the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.