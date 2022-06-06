There was no closure for death for many people during pandemic Sadhguru

The founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru on June 06 said that there was no closure for death for many people as there were taken straight for cremation from the hospitals. “The way things happened during COVID-19 time is not just death. Death happens every day. The important thing is there was no closure for death for many people. From hospital, they were taken straight for cremation...It's a very painful process,” said Sadhguru while talking about when an individual seeks a guru after demise of a close one.