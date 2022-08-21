Thankful to India for helping Sri Lanka during economic crisis, says Sanath Jayasuriya

The newly-appointed brand ambassador for tourism promotions in Sri Lanka and former international cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya on August 21 expressed his gratitude towards India for its assistance during the unparalleled crisis. “Last 3 months were difficult for Sri Lanka; things are now getting better. The Government is slowly trying to get things into the right place, it is time to promote tourism in Sri Lanka. I'm promoting SL tourism in India, especially in Gujarat. As our neighbour, India has played a huge role in helping Sri Lanka during the crisis. We are very thankful to India,” he said.