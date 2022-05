Telangana IT Minister KTR receives grand welcome at London airport

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Ramarao arrived at London airport on May 18 (local time) to showcase Telangana as an investment destination for global companies. He received a warm welcome from the member of the UK Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party wing. They reached the airport to welcome KTR. KTR is on a four-day visit to the United Kingdom.