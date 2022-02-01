Teenager offered 5000 by Elon Musk to delete Twitter account tracking his jet

A teenager in Texas, US, has reportedly rejected billionaire Elon Musk’s offer to pay him $5,000 to delete a Twitter account that tracks the Tesla and SpaceX chief’s private jet. Jack Sweeney, 19, runs a Twitter account called Elon Musk's Jet that gives real-time updates on Musk’s private jet using a bot. The account gives the flight map, where the jet landed, at what time and the duration of the flight.