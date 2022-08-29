Taliban accuses Pakistan of allowing U.S. drones to use its airspace

For the first time, Taliban defense minister has directly accused Pakistan of allowing the United States to use its airspace for drone attacks against Afghanistan. The defence minister said,"According to our information the drones are entering through Pakistan to Afghanistan, they use Pakistan's airspace".