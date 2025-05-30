Swiss Glacier Collapse Video Shows Massive Glacier That Destroyed Swiss Village | Switzerland

Massive glacier collapse buries Swiss village; 90% of Blatten destroyed. Birch Glacier collapse triggered a massive landslide in the Swiss Alps, burying nearly all of Blatten village. Avalanche of ice, rock, and mud engulfed homes, roads, and the Lonza River in under 40 seconds. Officials call it one of the worst Alpine disasters in recent history. Around 300 residents and livestock were evacuated earlier this month following warnings. One person, a 64-year-old man, remains missing; rescue operations halted due to unstable terrain. Landslide dammed the Lonza River, creating a large artificial lake and raising flood concerns. Collapse was so powerful it registered as a 3.1-magnitude seismic event.