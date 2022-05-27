Student unions in Nepal protest against fuel price hike

Student unions in Nepal have taken to the streets to protest against the recent hike in the price of petroleum products and demanded the withdrawal of the hike. Demonstrators including Nepal Student Union, All Nepal Free Students Union, All Nepal National Independent Student Union (Revolutionary) and other student unions surrounded the office of the corporation on Wednesday afternoon and chanted slogans. The state-owned monopolist on Sunday hiked the prices of petrol, diesel, kerosene, aviation fuel, and cooking gas.