Streets in Colombo wear deserted look amid 36-hour Nationwide Curfew

The roads of Colombo on April 03 wore a deserted look following the imposition of the 36-hour Nationwide Curfew. The Nationwide Curfew has been declared by the Sri Lankan government ahead of an ‘Arab Spring’ style protest scheduled to be staged later in the day. Ahead of the planned protest, the island nation had declared a 36-hour curfew as the country faced a severe power crisis and rising inflation. 22 million citizens of the country are having a hard time dealing with blackouts for up to 13 hours a day as the government scrambles to secure foreign exchange to pay for fuel imports. Sri Lanka government has also imposed a nationwide social media blackout after midnight on April 03.