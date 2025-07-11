Starlink Down In US Thousands Of Users Report Outages On Elon Musk’s Satellite Internet Service

United States-based users are reporting outages affecting SpaceX’s Starlink service, according to outage tracking website DownDetector. At the time of writing this report, there have been around 1,000 reports of problems accessing Starlink’s internet service, with 86 per cent of users citing ‘network issues’ and 14 per cent reporting a ‘total blackout’. Starlink, a subsidiary of Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX, operates a network of satellites in Earth’s orbit that work together to provide high-speed internet.