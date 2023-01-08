Stampede: When does a crowd turn deadly and how can you survive a crowd crush | DNA India

As fun as cheering, celebrating, or crowd surfing can be, there are potential risks. Overcrowding can easily turn into a disaster. Disasters as recent as these. A Stampede. The one at a new year event in Uganda or the 2 back to back stampede incidents in Andhra Pradesh within a week. Or the multiple others that we have heard about in the past. People piling up and landing up on one another. All these crowds turned deadly for many. What is it that you do when you go to a big crowd event? In other words, how do you survive a potential stampede?