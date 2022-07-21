Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Sri Lankans gather at passport facilitation centre in Colombo to go abroad for jobs

Locals gather at the passport facilitation centre in Colombo to get a new passport or get their old one renewed on July 21. They want to renew their passport to go abroad in search of jobs amid the prevailing economic crisis. Speaking about the situation, a local said, “I am here to renew my passport to travel to Saudi Arabia for work as there are few employment opportunities in the country and prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed.Around 27,900 people left Sri Lanka in search of jobs in the month of June this year. A country of 22 million people is in the grip of unprecedented economic turmoil.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 times Urfi Javed set internet on fire with her bold photos
Viral Photos of the Day: Karan Singh Grover hosts Bipasha Basu's baby shower, Ranbir Kapoor surprises fans
Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya: Ace cricketer's luxury car collection on his 29th birthday
5 benefits of using aloe vera gel for skin
Frustrated with backache? Here are 5 food items to include in your diet for a healthy spine
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CSAB Counselling 2022: Seat allotment result for 1st special round declared, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.