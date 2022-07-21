Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Sri Lankans gather at passport facilitation centre in Colombo to go abroad for jobs

Locals gather at the passport facilitation centre in Colombo to get a new passport or get their old one renewed on July 21. They want to renew their passport to go abroad in search of jobs amid the prevailing economic crisis. Speaking about the situation, a local said, “I am here to renew my passport to travel to Saudi Arabia for work as there are few employment opportunities in the country and prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed.Around 27,900 people left Sri Lanka in search of jobs in the month of June this year. A country of 22 million people is in the grip of unprecedented economic turmoil.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
National Herald case: ED summons Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on July 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.