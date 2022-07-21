Sri Lankans gather at passport facilitation centre in Colombo to go abroad for jobs

Locals gather at the passport facilitation centre in Colombo to get a new passport or get their old one renewed on July 21. They want to renew their passport to go abroad in search of jobs amid the prevailing economic crisis. Speaking about the situation, a local said, “I am here to renew my passport to travel to Saudi Arabia for work as there are few employment opportunities in the country and prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed.Around 27,900 people left Sri Lanka in search of jobs in the month of June this year. A country of 22 million people is in the grip of unprecedented economic turmoil.