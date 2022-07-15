Sri Lanka: Forensic team takes stock of damage inside Presidential Palace in Colombo

Thousands of protesters stormed Sri Lankan Presidential Palace in Colombo after President fled overseas. It left the Palace ransacked and also interiors, furniture got damaged. Forensic teams on July 15 took stock of the damage after protesters were completely dispersed from the premises. The country is facing a severe shortage of fuel and other essential supplies and is in the throes of its worst economic crisis with soaring inflation.