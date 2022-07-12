Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Bicycle demand surges amid fuel shortage in Colombo

Shortage of fuel has led to increase in demand of bicycle amid the economic crisis in Colombo of Sri Lanka. Long queues of cars were seen nearby petrol pumps on July 11. Speaking to ANI, a commuter said, “We can’t afford petrol or the time it takes in queues - staying in queues doesn’t assure petrol either. Many people have switched to cycles and public transport.”