Sri Lanka economic crisis Army deployed outside Presidential palace to curb protest

Sri Lanka has been witnessing protests for months now. The country is going through economic crisis. There is scarcity of fuel, daily essentials and even medicine. Protesters have been protesting outside the Presidential Palace. As on July 13 Army troops have also moved in to curb the protest. “We want the PM to resign because as per our constitution if the President resigns PM becomes the acting President. People want both of them to leave. Police took action by tear gas shelling. Army troops have moved in, we hope they do not use weapons against the unarmed protesters as it would gross violation of law,” said Former Advisor to Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs ministry.