Sri Lanka Crisis: Sanath Jayasuriya appreciates India’s assistance during economic crisis

As Sri Lanka continues to suffer from its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948, former cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya hailed India for its assistance since the crisis' inception. “After a stable government, IMF, India and all friendly countries will help Sri Lanka. India, being very helpful from the start of crisis, has given aid. We are thankful. India is playing a big role for Sri Lanka,” said Sanath Jayasuriya in an interview with ANI.