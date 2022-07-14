Sri Lanka Crisis: Military uses tear gas shells to disperse agitators attempting to trespass PM’s residence

Military personnel used tear gas shells to disperse protesters who scaled the wall to enter Sri Lankan PM's residence in Colombo on July 13. Protest in Sri Lanka ignited again after reports of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing surfaced on July 13. Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948, which comes on the heels of successive waves of COVID-19, threatening to undo years of development progress and severely undermining the country's ability to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).